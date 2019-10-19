This content was published on October 19, 2019 4:00 PM

The Swiss National Bank presented its new CHF100 banknotes in September. (Keystone / Peter Klaunzer)

Monday

60

Tabloid Blick, Switzerland’s best-selling newspaper, blew out 60 candles. The flames were a bit higher, however, when it was launched: some middle-class groups in Zurich held Blick-burning sessions.

Tuesday

29

The number of Airbus A220 jets that Swiss International Air Lines grounded (its entire fleet) after another technical problem. Several flights were cancelled, but the planes were flying again a few days later.

Wednesday

4,000

There are more than 4,000 premature deaths a year in Switzerland due to air pollution: 3,700 attributable to particulate matter (PM), 620 to nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and 240 to ozone (O3).

Thursday

500,000

The 500,000th owner of the GA travelcard – which gives free travel on a route network spanning more than 160 transport companies – was presented with a free first-class pass (worth CHF6,300).

Friday

1,200

A record low of 1,200 fake banknotes were discovered by police last year. Their combined face value amounted to just CHF208,140, far below the CHF65 million haul of 2001.

