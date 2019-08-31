(© Keystone / Christian Beutler)

Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of some of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.







Monday

0.4

In 2017, there were 0.40 murders of women per 100,000 women in Switzerland. The rate is much higher in the Alpine nation than in many other European states.

Tuesday

16

The number of medals won by Switzerland, including five gold, at the WorldSkillsexternal link competition – a kind of Olympics for trade skills – in Kazan in western Russia.

Wednesday

0

The Swiss government announced a new carbon emissions target – zero emissions by 2050 – to tackle the climate crisis. It has tightened its target based on new scientific findings published by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

Thursday

750

The number of non-governmental organisations currently operating in so-called International Geneva, mostly in the areas of peace, justice and human rights.

Friday

76

The Swiss are getting sportier, according to the Federal Statistical Office. New data shows that 76% of people surveyed spend over 2.5 hours a week practising a sporting activity – a 13% increase compared to 2002.





