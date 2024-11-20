كيف يمكننا منع احتكار الذكاء الاصطناعي من قبل الدول والشركات الكبرى؟
يمتلك الذكاء الاصطناعي القدرة على حل العديد من مشكلات العالم، بدءًا من مكافحة الأمراض وصولاً إلى تحسين سياسات المناخ. ومع ذلك، قد تسعى الدول الأغنى والشركات التكنولوجية الكبرى إلى احتكار هذه الفوائد لمصلحتها الخاصة.
في المقابل، قد يُسهم تقاسم الموارد الحاسوبية مع الدول النامية، ومنحها إمكانية الوصول إلى أفضل مراكز الأبحاث، في جعل الوصول إلى الذكاء الاصطناعي أكثر ديمقراطية.
فهل سيطغى السعي وراء الربح والهيمنة على الجهود الرامية إلى توسيع استخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي ليشمل العالم بأسره؟
شارك.ي رأيك. نود أن تضمن أفكار.ي في التعليقات.
سويسرا في صدارة مبادرة عالمية من أجل وصول عادل لخدمات الذكاء الاصطناعي
لا يزال الذكاء الاصطناعي في بداية تطوره ولا تزال الإمكانات بعيدة عن التطوير. كما هو الحال مع جميع التقنيات، هناك سباق لشركات التطوير للحصول على مزايا تنافسية. تتأخر الدول دائمًا في التشريع بعد ذلك. سيتطور السوق، كما هو الحال مع التقنيات الأخرى، وسيكون هناك عدد قليل من «الأفضل في فئتها» التي ستهيمن، لكن السيناريوهات الكارثية أو المؤامرة غير مرجحة للغاية.
L'IA è all'inizio del suo sviluppo e il potenziale ancora lontano dall'essere sviluppato. Come per tutte le tecnologie c'è una corsa delle aziende sviluppatrici per ottenere vantaggi competitivi. Gli stati sono sempre in ritardo legiferando ex post. Il mercato si svilupperà, come per le altre tecnologie e ci saranno pochi "best of class" che domineranno, ma scenari catastrofistici o complottistici sono molto improbabili.
للتأكد من أن الذكاء الاصطناعي يمثل ميزة أكثر من كونه عيبًا للعمال، فمن الضروري القيام بما يلي:
الاستثمار في برامج التعليم وإعادة المهارات: يحتاج العمال إلى الدعم في تعلم مهارات جديدة، خاصة تلك التي تكمل الذكاء الاصطناعي، مثل التفكير الإبداعي وحل المشكلات والذكاء العاطفي.
اعتماد سياسات تدعم انتقال العمال: يمكن للحكومات والشركات المساعدة من خلال إنشاء شبكات الأمان، مثل التأمين ضد البطالة، وتسهيل برامج إعادة التدريب على الوظائف لضمان تمكن العمال الذين يفقدون وظائفهم بسبب الأتمتة من العثور على وظائف جديدة.
تعزيز التعاون بين الذكاء الاصطناعي والعاملين: يجب النظر إلى الذكاء الاصطناعي كأداة لزيادة القدرات البشرية، وليس استبدالها. وهذا يتطلب تحولًا في العقلية من الخوف من فقدان الوظيفة إلى النظر إلى الذكاء الاصطناعي كعامل تمكين لتجارب عمل أفضل.
تشجيع النشر المسؤول للذكاء الاصطناعي: يجب على الشركات والحكومات ضمان تطبيق الذكاء الاصطناعي بشكل أخلاقي، مع الاهتمام بتأثيره الاجتماعي، لتجنب العواقب غير المقصودة مثل البطالة الجماعية أو تعميق عدم المساواة.
الاستنتاج:
يمكن أن يكون الذكاء الاصطناعي ميزة وعيب للعمال، اعتمادًا إلى حد كبير على كيفية تقديمه وإدارته. إذا تم استخدامه بعناية، فإنه ينطوي على القدرة على خلق بيئات عمل أكثر إرضاءً وإنتاجية وأمانًا. ومع ذلك، إذا تم تنفيذ الذكاء الاصطناعي دون مراعاة رفاهية العمال والحاجة إلى تحسين المهارات، فقد يؤدي إلى تفاقم البطالة وعدم المساواة. في نهاية المطاف، سيعتمد تأثيرها على الإجراءات الجماعية للحكومات والشركات والعمال للتكيف مع هذا المشهد سريع التغير.
كيف يمكننا تجنب احتكار الذكاء الاصطناعي من قبل الدول والشركات القوية؟
تعد إمكانية احتكار الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI) من قبل الدول والشركات القوية مصدر قلق كبير. ونظراً للطبيعة التحويلية للذكاء الاصطناعي، فإن تركيزه في أيدي قلة من الناس يمكن أن يؤدي إلى اختلالات اقتصادية واجتماعية وسياسية. لتجنب احتكار الذكاء الاصطناعي وضمان فائدته للمجتمع ككل، من الضروري اتباع نهج متعدد الجوانب يشمل التنظيم والتعاون والشفافية والشمولية.
1. التعاون الدولي والحوكمة:
الأطر العالمية لتنظيم الذكاء الاصطناعي: يمكن أن يساعد وضع الاتفاقيات والمعاهدات الدولية في وضع معايير عالمية للتطوير الأخلاقي واستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي. يمكن للأمم المتحدة ومنظمة التعاون والتنمية في الميدان الاقتصادي والهيئات الدولية الأخرى أن تلعب دورًا حاسمًا في تعزيز التعاون بين البلدان لضمان ألا يصبح الذكاء الاصطناعي أداة لتركيز القوة.
المبادئ التوجيهية العالمية لأخلاقيات الذكاء الاصطناعي: تشجيع تطوير المبادئ التوجيهية الأخلاقية العالمية للذكاء الاصطناعي يمكن أن يمنع الاحتكار الضار. يجب أن تغطي هذه القضايا مثل العدالة والشفافية والمساءلة وحقوق الإنسان، وضمان تطوير تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي ونشرها بطريقة تفيد البشرية ككل.
التعاون عبر الحدود: يمكن أن يساعد التعاون عبر البلدان، وخاصة بين الدول المتقدمة والنامية، في توزيع فوائد الذكاء الاصطناعي بشكل أكثر إنصافًا. يمكن للشراكات الدولية تعزيز تبادل المعرفة والموارد والتكنولوجيا، وتمكين البلدان أو المنظمات الصغيرة من المساهمة في الذكاء الاصطناعي والاستفادة منه.
2. اللوائح الوطنية القوية وقوانين مكافحة الاحتكار:
إنفاذ مكافحة الاحتكار: يمكن للحكومات فرض لوائح مكافحة الاحتكار لمنع حفنة من الشركات الكبيرة من السيطرة على سوق الذكاء الاصطناعي. على سبيل المثال، يمكن أن يساعد تنظيم عمليات الاستحواذ على الشركات الناشئة الصغيرة في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي من قبل عمالقة التكنولوجيا، أو تفكيك الاحتكارات في الحالات القصوى، في تعزيز المنافسة.
الوصول العادل إلى البنية التحتية للذكاء الاصطناعي: يمكن للحكومات أن تفرض الوصول العادل وغير التمييزي إلى موارد الذكاء الاصطناعي الأساسية (مثل قوة الحوسبة واسعة النطاق ومجموعات البيانات والأبحاث). على سبيل المثال، يجب توفير خدمات الحوسبة السحابية أو مختبرات أبحاث الذكاء الاصطناعي لمجموعة واسعة من المنظمات، وليس فقط لعدد قليل من الشركات الكبيرة.
الشفافية في تطوير الذكاء الاصطناعي: يجب على الحكومات أن تطلب الشفافية من الشركات فيما يتعلق بكيفية تطوير واستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي. يمكن أن يشمل ذلك عمليات التدقيق الإلزامية والإفصاحات حول استخدام البيانات والوضوح حول كيفية اتخاذ الخوارزميات للقرارات. تساعد الشفافية على ضمان عدم إخفاء تطوير الذكاء الاصطناعي خلف الأبواب المغلقة، حيث يمكن التلاعب به لتركيز الطاقة.
3. تشجيع الذكاء الاصطناعي مفتوح المصدر:
الترويج لمشاريع الذكاء الاصطناعي مفتوحة المصدر: يمكن أن يساعد دعم وتمويل مبادرات الذكاء الاصطناعي مفتوحة المصدر في إضفاء الطابع الديمقراطي على الوصول إلى أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي ومنع احتكارها من قبل الشركات الخاصة. تمكّن المشاريع مفتوحة المصدر، مثل TensorFlow من Google أو PyTorch من Facebook، الباحثين والشركات الصغيرة من تطوير تطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي الخاصة بهم دون الحاجة إلى موارد مالية ضخمة.
التمويل العام لأبحاث الذكاء الاصطناعي: يمكن للحكومات والمنظمات غير الربحية تمويل الأبحاث العامة في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي، مما يضمن عدم تركيز المعرفة والتكنولوجيا في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي في عدد قليل من الشركات. يمكن أن يساعد الاستثمار العام في أبحاث الذكاء الاصطناعي في توزيع فوائدها على نطاق أوسع ومنع تركيز السلطة في أيدي عدد قليل من الشركات.
مستودعات البيانات المفتوحة: يمكن أن يساعد تشجيع تطوير واستخدام مجموعات البيانات المفتوحة التي يمكن الوصول إليها في ضمان حصول الشركات من جميع الأحجام على البيانات اللازمة لتدريب وتحسين أنظمة الذكاء الاصطناعي الخاصة بها. هذا يقلل من قوة الشركات التي تتحكم في مجموعات البيانات الخاصة الكبيرة.
4. تطوير الذكاء الاصطناعي اللامركزي والديمقراطي:
مبادرات الذكاء الاصطناعي القائمة على المجتمع: يمكن أن يساعد تشجيع مشاريع الذكاء الاصطناعي المحلية والمجتمعية في توزيع ابتكارات الذكاء الاصطناعي. قد تشمل الأمثلة مشاريع جمع البيانات التي يقودها المجتمع أو مبادرات تطوير الذكاء الاصطناعي المحلية التي تركز على تحديات إقليمية محددة (مثل الرعاية الصحية والزراعة).
تعزيز ابتكار الذكاء الاصطناعي في البلدان النامية: العديد من الأسواق الناشئة لم تشارك بعد بشكل كامل في تطوير الذكاء الاصطناعي. يمكن للحكومات والمنظمات الدولية دعم برامج البحث والتدريب في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي في هذه البلدان لمنع فجوة الذكاء الاصطناعي بين الشمال والجنوب العالميين. يمكن أن يشمل ذلك إنشاء مختبرات الذكاء الاصطناعي والمنح البحثية وتنمية المواهب في المناطق المحرومة.
منصات الذكاء الاصطناعي التعاونية: يمكن أن يساعد تعزيز المنصات التعاونية حيث يمكن للشركات الصغيرة والجامعات والباحثين العمل معًا في مواجهة هيمنة الشركات الكبيرة. يمكن لهذه المنصات مشاركة الموارد ومجموعات البيانات والخوارزميات التي قد لا تكون متاحة للاعبين الصغار.
5. الاعتبارات الأخلاقية والمسؤولية الاجتماعية:
المسؤولية الاجتماعية للشركات (CSR) لشركات الذكاء الاصطناعي: من الضروري تشجيع الشركات أو تكليفها بتبني ممارسات قوية في مجال المسؤولية الاجتماعية للشركات، بما في ذلك تطوير الذكاء الاصطناعي الأخلاقي. يجب أن يُطلب من الشركات إظهار كيف ستفيد أنظمة الذكاء الاصطناعي الخاصة بها المجتمع، وتضمن العدالة، وتجنب التحيز.
دمج الأخلاقيات في تعليم الذكاء الاصطناعي: يعد دمج الأخلاق والمسؤولية الاجتماعية في تعليم وتدريب الذكاء الاصطناعي أمرًا بالغ الأهمية. سيكون جيل من محترفي الذكاء الاصطناعي الذين يفهمون الآثار المجتمعية الأوسع للذكاء الاصطناعي مجهزًا بشكل أفضل لتطوير تقنيات مسؤولة ومنصفة.
تقييمات تأثير الذكاء الاصطناعي: مثلما تكون تقييمات الأثر البيئي مطلوبة لمشاريع معينة، يمكن أن يُطلب من شركات الذكاء الاصطناعي إجراء تقييمات الأثر لفهم الآثار الاجتماعية والاقتصادية والسياسية الأوسع لأنظمة الذكاء الاصطناعي الخاصة بها قبل النشر. هذا من شأنه أن يساعد في منع الاستخدامات الاحتكارية أو الضارة للذكاء الاصطناعي.
6. تمكين الأفراد واللاعبين الصغار:
الوصول إلى أدوات ومنصات الذكاء الاصطناعي: إن تزويد الشركات الصغيرة والشركات الناشئة والأفراد بإمكانية الوصول إلى أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي بأسعار معقولة ومنصات الحوسبة السحابية يمكن أن يساعد في تحقيق تكافؤ الفرص. يمكن للمبادرات العامة أو الإعانات الحكومية أن تجعل هذه التقنيات في متناول مجموعات متنوعة.
محو الأمية بالذكاء الاصطناعي لعامة الناس: إن تشجيع محو الأمية بالذكاء الاصطناعي لجميع مستويات المجتمع - من أطفال المدارس إلى كبار المهنيين - يمكن أن يضمن فهم مجموعة واسعة من الناس للذكاء الاصطناعي وإمكاناته ومخاطره. يمكن لهذه المعرفة تمكين الأفراد من اتخاذ قرارات مستنيرة بشأن استخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي والمطالبة بنتائج أكثر إنصافًا.
7. تعزيز الذكاء الاصطناعي المسؤول حسب التصميم:
مجالس أخلاقيات الذكاء الاصطناعي والمجالس الاستشارية: يمكن للحكومات والمنظمات إنشاء هيئات مستقلة لمراقبة تطور الذكاء الاصطناعي وآثاره المجتمعية. يمكن لهذه الهيئات تقديم المشورة ومراجعة ممارسات نشر الذكاء الاصطناعي والمساعدة في منع إساءة استخدام السلطة.
تنظيم التحيز والمساءلة في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي: يمكن أن تتطلب اللوائح من الشركات الكشف عن التحيزات في أنظمة الذكاء الاصطناعي الخاصة بها وأن تتحمل المسؤولية عن الضرر الناجم عن قرارات الذكاء الاصطناعي. هذا من شأنه أن يثبط احتكار تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي لأغراض تمييزية ويضمن أن أنظمة الذكاء الاصطناعي تخدم مجموعة واسعة من المصالح الاجتماعية.
على الرغم من أنني لا أعتقد أن أحدًا لا يستطيع التحكم في الذكاء الاصطناعي وشركات التكنولوجيا مثل الشركات. ومع ذلك، لتجنب احتكار الذكاء الاصطناعي من قبل عدد قليل من البلدان أو الشركات القوية، يجب أن يكون هناك نهج متعدد الطبقات يتضمن التعاون الدولي والتنظيم القوي والتنمية الأخلاقية ومبادرات المصادر المفتوحة والتركيز على ضمان الوصول إلى الذكاء الاصطناعي للجميع. يجب على الحكومات والقطاع الخاص والمجتمع المدني العمل معًا لخلق بيئة يمكن أن يزدهر فيها الذكاء الاصطناعي بطريقة شفافة ومنصفة ومفيدة للجميع، وليس فقط لقلة مختارة. من خلال القيام بذلك، يمكننا تجنب تركيز قوة الذكاء الاصطناعي وضمان توزيع فوائدها بشكل أكثر عدلاً عبر المجتمعات.
أعتقد أن هناك بالفعل احتكارًا للذكاء الاصطناعي الحالي بعدة طرق أو إلى حد ما. وأعتقد أننا بالفعل يتم استعبادنا والسيطرة علينا من خلاله بعدة طرق أيضًا. أحد الأمثلة على ذلك هو العدد الكبير من الأشخاص المدمنين على هواتفهم و/أو وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، وهذا بدوره يعني أنهم يخضعون لسيطرة الشركات التي تمتلكها. تم تصميم جميع هذه الأجهزة والمنصات عن قصد لاستغلال نظام المكافأة في الدماغ عبر الدوبامين. يتم اختطاف عقولنا، بشكل أساسي. وفي الوقت نفسه، تصبح شركات التكنولوجيا أكثر ثراءً وثراءً كلما زاد الوقت الذي نضيعه على أجهزتنا وعلى حسابات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي الخاصة بنا. أعتقد أن الأمر متروك للأشخاص لتثقيف أنفسهم بشكل صحيح والتحكم بوعي في استخدامهم بدلاً من السماح باستمرار لأجهزتهم ومواقع الويب هذه بالتحكم فيها. أخشى أنه طالما أن معلوماتنا واهتمامنا مستهدفان من قبل شركات التكنولوجيا هذه، فإن الذكاء الاصطناعي سيهيمن بشكل متزايد على العديد من جوانب حياتنا، غالبًا دون أن نكون مدركين له بوعي. على سبيل المثال، التعلم الآلي الذي تستخدمه هذه الشركات لجمع بياناتنا وتخزين معلوماتنا ومن ثم التلاعب بنا وفقًا لتلك المعلومات. هل تتذكر استهداف الإعلانات الذي ساعد ترامب ذات مرة على انتخابه؟ من المخيف التفكير في احتكار هذه القدرة، ومع ذلك أعتقد أن هذا هو بالضبط ما يحاول أشخاص مثل زوكربيرج وإيلون ماسك تحقيقه. في حربهم من أجل وقتنا واهتمامنا وأموالنا، يتم اختزالنا إلى مجرد رمز في «metaverse». أعتقد أن هذه واحدة من العلامات المبكرة فيما يتعلق بالحاجة إلى مزيد من التنظيم على الذكاء الاصطناعي المعروف باسم وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي بالإضافة إلى الحاجة إلى منع قدرة أباطرة التكنولوجيا الذين يحركهم الرأسماليون على استعباد عقولنا والتحكم المحتمل في أفكارنا (والتأثير على الانتخابات، إلخ). «من يتحكم في وسائل الإعلام يتحكم في العقول» - جيم موريسون.
هل هذا الرد نتيجة وكيل الذكاء الاصطناعي؟ في الوقت الحالي، ينتمي معظم الأشخاص إلى التفكير الجماعي للتكيف، في حين أن القلة التي تقوم بالتوقع لم تصاحبها بعد مشاركة فعالة. هذا المجيب على مساهمته الثالثة يشكر Swissinfo على بدء هذه المشاركة.
هذا التعليق الثاني هو غيض من فيض يركز على الظهور الممكن من خلال التعلم المبتكر الاستباقي من قبل القادة. يبدو أن جميع التعليقات السابقة تتعارض مع إمكانية التوصل إلى نتيجة إيجابية، بطريقة أو بأخرى، ربما تستند إلى افتراض «تكييف القوانين الوطنية لتنظيم استخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي محليًا...» بدلاً من ذلك، أتوقع ظهور قوانين عالمية تحكم استخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي في تعليقي الأول.
يعد تاريخ سويسرا مثالاً على عملية الظهور لتصبح دولة متقدمة في بيئة الحداثة للدول المستقلة. لم تظهر العديد من الدول الأخرى المسماة بالدول النامية من أجل «.،. التوصل إلى حل...» كما جادل رفيق تشانين.
على سبيل المثال، ظلت الصين دولة نامية ولم تبرز لتصبح دولة متقدمة في بيئة الحداثة، ولكنها الآن متقدمة على الاتحاد الأوروبي كمثال لعملية ظهور حديثة حول البيئة العالمية الجديدة التي ناقشتها في تعليقي الأول.
لسوء الحظ، فإن اللوائح تكاد تكون عديمة الفائدة، حيث ستكون هناك دائمًا جهات فاعلة ستتجاوز أي قواعد ولوائح. لا، آسف، لا يمكنني التوصل إلى حل...
Unfortunately regulations are next to useless, as there will always be actors that will bypass any rules and regulations. No, sorry, I cannot come up with a solution...
كما أرى... الذكاء الاصطناعي هو الذي يخلق مشاكل العالم - وليس حلها. حتى المبدع البريطاني للذكاء الاصطناعي يحذر...
As I see it...it is AI that is CREATING world problems - not solving them. Even the British creator of AI is warning...
نعم: «كيف يمكننا تجنب احتكار الذكاء الاصطناعي من قبل الدول والشركات القوية؟»
لكن: لا يوجد تكيف محتمل للقادة الوطنيين في ظل بيئة الحداثة الحالية للدول المستقلة المنفصلة وكتل الدول
و: بدلا من ذلك نحتاج إلى توقع بيئة ناشئة لقادة العالم لتوحيد الدول المترابطة وكتل الأمم.
شرطة. لقد كنت أدافع عن دولة لامركزية عالمية في ظل بيئة #Cyberity. تحاكي وجهة النظر هذه البيئة السويسرية على نطاق معماري أكبر.
Yes: “ How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?”
but: there’s no possible adaptation for national leaders under the current Modernity environment of separate independent nations and blocs of nations
and: instead we need to anticipate an emerging environment for global leaders to unite interdependent nations and blocs of nations.
PD. I have been arguing for a global decentralized state under the #Cyberity environment. Such a view emulates the Swiss environment on a larger architecting scope.
لقد أوضح جميع المستجيبين بالفعل مع التفسيرات المتقاربة أن السؤال المطروح ليس ذكيًا بشكل خاص. يبدو أننا نرغب في مزيد من التنظيم (الانحراف) للتطور الطبيعي للتكنولوجيا لصالح البلدان التي تم تعريفها على أنها فقيرة. لتطوير تقنيات متطورة (في جزء منها الذكاء الاصطناعي)، هناك حاجة إلى المعرفة المتطورة ورأس المال. بالنسبة للتطبيقات، حتى الشركات الصغيرة والبلدان التي ليس لديها موارد كبيرة يمكنها بالتأكيد المشاركة. البلدان المصنفة على أنها أقل ثراءً (في الواقع المشكلة هي توزيع الثروة، اقرأ الفساد) ليس لديها قيود تكنولوجية، ولكن فقط مشاكل أخرى أكثر خطورة (اقرأ الفساد مرة أخرى).
باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي، يمكنك على الأقل المناقشة وحتى السؤال والتصحيح، وهو أمر غير ممكن على الإطلاق مع وسائل الإعلام الراسخة. إنهم دائمًا على حق ويعرفون كيفية تبرير أنفسهم بطريقة ذكية. يقومون بالحظر والرقابة وما إلى ذلك عندما لا يناسبهم شيء ما. ليس الأمر كذلك بالنسبة للذكاء الاصطناعي. لقد تلقيت غالبًا معلومات جيدة يمكن أيضًا مراجعتها وانتقادها. في السيناريو الأفضل/الأسوأ، يمكنك أن تقول «إنه هانز كان هيري». إذا كنت تسأل أيضًا عن IK، فمن الأفضل القيادة. كانت أغنى البلدان وأغنى الأفراد أغنياء منذ زمن طويل، حتى قبل وجود الذكاء الاصطناعي، وهذا لن يتغير.
من الواضح أن الدول الأكثر تقدمًا (الغنية) لديها المزيد من الفرص للاستثمار في هذا القطاع الذي يتطلب مهارات كبيرة في مجال تكنولوجيا المعلومات ورأس المال أيضًا. لكن الأمر لا يختلف على الإطلاق عن أي قطاع تكنولوجي معقد آخر. «السباق من أجل الأرباح» المعتاد (؟) - ومن الذي لا يسعى وراء الأرباح في أي قطاع من قطاعات الاقتصاد؟ سوف ينتشر الذكاء الاصطناعي أيضًا في العالم الثالث، حتى لو لم يكن هو البطل، على الأقل في السنوات القليلة المقبلة. لا شيء جديد تحت الشمس من وجهة النظر الفائقة هذه.
لماذا وكيف يمكن للدول الغنية تخزين قدرات الذكاء الاصطناعي؟ يمكن توفير الذكاء الاصطناعي لأي بلد طالما كان لديه اتصال بالإنترنت أو الوصول إلى قوة الحوسبة.
يبدو الأمر وكأنه محاولة جوفاء لإلقاء اللوم على الدول الغنية في لعنة البلدان الفقيرة كلما تم اختراع شيء يتعلق بـ «الميزة التنافسية».
يظل الفقراء فقراء بسبب البيئات وأيضًا بسبب القرارات والفساد. لا علاقة له بالذكاء الاصطناعي أو النقد أو المال أو السيارات باهظة الثمن.
نحن لا نستطيع. بمجرد خروج الجني من الزجاجة، لا يمكنك إعادته مرة أخرى. لقد أدت الرأسمالية إلى العديد من المشاكل العالمية، حيث يسعى الأغنياء إلى الثراء بغض النظر عن التكلفة. لماذا يجب أن يكون الذكاء الاصطناعي مختلفًا؟ كيف يمكن لعامة الناس وقف سوء استخدامها؟ نحن لا نستطيع.
