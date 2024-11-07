How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

Artificial intelligence has the potential to solve many of the world’s problems, from combating diseases to better climate modelling. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits for themselves.

Sharing computing resources with developing nations and granting access to the best research centres could help democratise access to AI.

But will the drive for profits and power eclipse efforts to open up AI more broadly to the world?

Let us know your thoughts below. We would like to hear your opinions.

