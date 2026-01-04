The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
减排

2000瓦社区的生活

苏黎世的洪齐克社区(Hunziker Areal)住房项目受“2000瓦特社会”理念启发而建。该理念要求每人每年持续能源使用量不得超过2000瓦特。

此内容发布于
1 分钟

我的工作重点是多媒体内容制作，为瑞士资讯的各种在线渠道制作视频和照片，并担任图片编辑。 我拥有多媒体制作学士学位，并完成了多媒体技术员的学徒培训。

I cover climate and sustainability topics with a data-driven perspective. Trained as a journalist but working as a data scientist, I combine storytelling with analysis to uncover the facts behind Switzerland’s green transition. At SWI swissinfo.ch, I focus on how climate change affects daily life and what solutions can make a difference. I am passionate about exploring practical ways to reduce our environmental footprint and inspire others to do the same.

相关内容
住宅区

相关内容

气候适应

舒适不必浪费：瑞士“2000瓦特社区”给未来生活的启示

此内容发布于 在人们习以为常的现代生活里，能源仿佛是隐身的：灯光随手点亮，热水源源不断，车辆穿梭不停。但如果有一天，我们必须把这些看不见的消耗控制在严格的上限之内，会发生什么？在苏黎世，一个名为洪齐克的社区正尝试回答这个问题。这里的居民放慢生活节奏，减少私人交通依赖，拥抱更紧凑的住房与共享空间，在“每人每年不超过2000瓦”这一看似苛刻的限制中探索新的可能。

更多阅览 舒适不必浪费：瑞士“2000瓦特社区”给未来生活的启示

阅读最长

讨论最多

您可以在这里找到读者与我们记者团队正在讨论交流的话题。

请加入我们！如果您想就本文涉及的话题展开新的讨论，或者想向我们反映您发现的事实错误，请发邮件给我们：chinese@swissinfo.ch

阅读更多

瑞士资讯SWI swissinfo.ch隶属于瑞士广播电视集团

瑞士资讯SWI swissinfo.ch隶属于瑞士广播电视集团