The aircraft was reportedly travelling from Zurich, Switzerland to Hamburg, Germany when it crashed. (Keystone)

A small aircraft with two people on board that took off from Zurich has crashed into the waters of Lake Constance located on the German-Swiss border. Authorities believe the passengers did not survive.

According to German police, the crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon near the German island of Mainau, which is about 50 kilometres (31 miles) from the northeastern Swiss city of St Gallen.



A spokesperson for local firefighters indicated Tuesday evening that remains had been found during a search of the crash site. Earlier in the day, lake police used a submersible robot to investigate the aircraft debris, which rest some 60 metres underwater.

Flight recordings will be analysed to determine the cause of the crash. German meteorological services reported that conditions were favourable for flying, with moderate turbulence over Lake Constance at the time.



The aircraft left Zurich around 11:30 in the morning and was flying toward Hamburg in northern Germany. Shortly before noon, witnesses alerted authorities to the crash. Lake police then discovered debris on the water’s surface.

