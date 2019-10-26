His name in Swiss German sounds like “little rocket”. And Swiss freestyle skier Andri Ragettli is indeed one of the best in his discipline and a hit on social media.

While freestyle skiing is not a mainstream sport, Ragettli figured out where to find an audience of hundreds of thousands for his tricks. With his training sessions full of athletic jumps and balancing acts, he manages to attract more and more followers on social media. Currently he’s got 32,600 on YouTube, 310,000 on Instagram and 1.1 million on TikTok.

(SRF/swissinfo.ch)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram