Farmers who leave the poor villages of the plateau look for new opportunities in the Bolivian capital, La Paz (pictured), or in the satellite city of El Alto.

Alpacas, some of Bolivia’s most important livestock, are adapted to the harsh climate of the Andes.

Thanks to new irrigation techniques, Judith Gonzales has expanded her output to include flowers.

Subsistence farming is the norm for Bolivian farmers, who produce mainly for self-sufficiency.

Frost and a lack of water have damaged the crops in Cochabamba.

The Charcas technical college in Toro Toro (Potosi) is experimenting with plants that are more resistant to climatic stress.

Because of the drought, some farming communities are planting tumbo (passiflora mollisima), a plant that needs little water.

Pastora Vargas: “We don’t know the consequences of using polluted river water for our crops.”

Water scarcity is not the only problem. For irrigation, the farmers of Cochabamba use the badly polluted water of the River Rocha.

The River Caine during the dry period. During the rainy season, the water can flood the entire valley floor.

Stay in the countryside with the family, or move to the city? For the younger generations, climate change raises existential questions.

The fortification along the banks of the River Rocha in Cochabamba is designed to prevent flooding during the rainy season.

Maria Florentina Arevalo, farmer in Cochabamba: “The drought is killing our plants. We need water!”

Thanks to a new sprinkler system, Benjamin Vargas has enough water.

Benjamin Vargas, farmer from Tiquipaya (Cochabamba): “The question of water is one of life and death.”

Farmers in Bolivia

This content was published on September 26, 2018 9:00 AM Sep 26, 2018 - 09:00

Water is an increasingly scarce resource in Bolivia. Switzerland supports rural communities with climate adaptation strategies. Resistant plant varieties, reservoirs and flood protection areas should help the Andean population.



Dieser Artikel entstand im Rahmen von eqda.ch, einem Austauschprojekt zwischen Journalisten und Journalistinnen aus der Schweizer und aus Entwicklungsländern.

(EQDA)

This report was produced as part of En Quête d’Ailleursexternal link (Looking Beyond), an exchange programme between journalists from Switzerland and developing countries.

