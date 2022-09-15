Competition authorities probe Novartis over suspected patent abuse

Novartis is being investigated over suspicions of blocking patents, which is an unlawful abuse of an allegedly dominant position according to the Swiss Cartel Act. © Keystone / Georgios Kefalas

The Swiss competition commission (COMCO) has opened an investigation into suspected unlawful use of a patent to reduce competitive pressure by Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis.

This content was published on September 15, 2022 - 09:13

Keystone-SDA/reuters/jdp

The probe, which is in collaboration with the European Commission, is looking into whether the company used unlawful means to ward off competition for its own dermatological treatments. COMCO conducted an early morning raid at the company’s Basel headquarters on September 13 in connection with the probe.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Multinationals Keep tabs on the biggest companies in Switzerland. From gold and chocolate to commodities and pharmaceuticals, we offer insights and analysis on what Swiss multinational companies are up to abroad. Monthly Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

“The company allegedly attempted to protect its drug for the treatment of skin diseases against competing products by using one of its patents to initiate litigation proceedings,” COMCO said in a statementExternal link, which didn’t mention the company by name.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the alleged behaviour constitutes the use of a so-called blocking patent, which might amount to an unlawful abuse of an allegedly dominant position according to the Swiss Cartel Act.

In a press releaseExternal link, Novartis confirmed authorities had “visited” the company and said the “opening of an investigation does not imply any finding of wrongdoing or any financial impact. Novartis is fully cooperating with the authorities and is confident to clarify the legitimacy of its position”.

The company told the financial news site AWP that the search was limited to the Basel headquarters.

Articles in this story Why Switzerland matters for the tropical forests

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative