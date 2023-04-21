Covid-19 certificate requirements at universities in canton Fribourg ruled unconstitutional

The validity period of a Covid-19 test result meant that students would be required to take at least two test per week to be able to attend in-person lectures. Keystone / Martial Trezzini

Canton Fribourg required a Covid-19 certificate or negative Covid-19 test to attend university lectures in-person. Switzerland’s highest court ruled this was unconstitutional.

This content was published on April 21, 2023

Keystone-SDA/amva

Students attending university and higher education institutions in the Swiss canton Fribourg were required to present a Covid-19 certificate or valid negative Covid-19 test to be able to attend in-person lectures.

22 students filed a complaint against this imposed requirement. On Friday, Switzerland’s highest court deemed this requirement was unconstitutional.

+ Swiss health minister ponders end of Covid-19 certificate

The requirement to provide either a Covid-19 certificate or negative test result was initiated in September 2021. Covid-19 tests were provided without charge only until October of 2021.

After this time-period, Covid-19 test were purchased at the expense of individuals, costing CHF30 ($34) per test. The validity period of a Covid-19 test result meant that students would be required to take at least two tests per week to be able to attend in-person lectures. To attend in-person lectures for an entire semester, students would have to take at least 30 tests. This would result in an additional cost of CHF840 ($940) for the entire semester.

+Thousands of fake Covid-19 certificates uncovered in Switzerland

The ruling by the court stated the personal freedoms of the students had been violated



It is these additional incurred costs by students that resulted in the ruling by the court. The court ruled that it would be disproportionate to impose this additional financial burden on students who wanted to attend in-person lectures, without providing support for disadvantaged students.



The government of canton Fribourg is considering an appeal.



Articles in this story Switzerland: the land of cooperatives

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative