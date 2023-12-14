Credit Suisse fined for mortgage-backed securities violations

Although it no longer exists, Credit Suisse is still being hit with legacy fines. © Keystone / Michael Buholzer

Credit Suisse, which was taken over by UBS, settled a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) investigation into prohibited fund services with a payment of a good $10 million.

Credit Suisse is said to have violated the regulations regarding mortgage-backed securities.

Credit Suisse Securities and other CS units were prohibited from acting as issuers or advisors for investment funds, according to a statement from the SEC published on Thursday night. Nevertheless, they worked in these functions.

According to the information, the New Jersey Superior Court closed the case with a settlement order in October 2022. Specifically, in the SEC settlement, the CS entities will now pay over $7.7 million in restitution and interest, as well as $3.3 million in civil penalties.

