Credit Suisse takeover was on the cards in 2016, says UBS boss

The UBS management had already examined the takeover of Credit Suisse in 2016, said UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti on Sunday. He said those responsible at the time were “thinking short-term” and misjudged the situation.

Those responsible had feared a cluster risk around seven years ago, the UBS boss said in an interview published on Sunday by the SonntagsZeitung newspaper.External link "The real risk was that the bank was allowed to fall into the abyss with a misguided strategy," Ermotti said.

UBS targeted the competitor "because we saw that Credit Suisse had a wrong business model," Ermotti added. In addition, UBS wanted to prevent a takeover by a foreign bank.

In the end, it became clear that a bank constantly making losses would lead nowhere. Clients lost confidence and withdrew their money. Since the takeover of Credit Suisse, UBS has a "good business model" and is profitable, he said.

UBS to pay for integration costs

After the announcement of UBS's profit last week, some started to suggest that the profit belonged to the state because it bore the risks. "For that, it would have been necessary to nationalise Credit Suisse," Ermotti said when asked about it. "Then the state would also have had to take over the balance sheet, including the risks of Credit Suisse and carry out the restructuring process and the redundancies". There would have been no special dividend or share buyback programme.

In addition, UBS shareholders also took a risk, Ermotti said. The integration costs will be paid by the UBS, he said. "Only if we do everything well, will the merger be profitable," he said.

Thanks to the emergency takeover of Credit Suisse, UBS achieved a record profit in the second quarter of 2023. Since the purchase price for Credit Suisse was significantly below its book value, UBS was able to book a so-called “negative goodwill" in the billions. On balance, the new UBS Group - consisting of the old UBS and Credit Suisse - achieved a net profit of $28.9 billion (CHF25.6 billion), according to a statement on Thursday.

Lessons learned from the takeover

Ermotti said he was not completely satisfied with the takeover process. One lesson learned was that some internationally proven instruments should have been used earlier - and not by emergency law. For example, he mentioned the guarantee for liquidity assistance by the Swiss National Bank. "It was unnecessary to wait so long to introduce this regulation."

