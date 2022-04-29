Geldcast update: the Swiss National Bank denies accusations of sexism

swissinfo.ch

A Swiss National Bank (SNB) top official has rejected allegations of sexism and discrimination in the workplace as “simply incorrect”. SWI swissinfo.ch looks at the controversy in the latest Geldcast podcast.

This content was published on April 29, 2022 - 12:07

Fabio Canetg

Other language: 1 Deutsch (de) Geldcast Update: Was das Bestreiten von Sexismus mit den Frauen macht (original)

Back in September 2020, SWI swissinfo.ch was the first media organisation to report on the clear over-representation of men at the Swiss central bank. The reportExternal link showed, for example, that over 80% of the bank’s 145 managerial positions were held by men.

The same month, the Republik magazine documentedExternal link cases of sexism, discrimination and bullying at the central bank. In the article the SNB firmly rejected the accusations.

At the 2022 shareholders meeting in Bern on April 29, the central bank's top management promised to improve hiring and promotion processes. However, it refuses to admit to any failures regarding the earlier accusations - quite the contrary. Barbara Janom Steiner, president of the SNB council, a supervisory body, says the accusations made against the bank are “simply incorrect”. They are “clearly contradictory” to the results of a staff survey, she says.

This is like a “slap in the face” for the people concerned, says Agota Lavoyer, a Swiss expert in sexualised violence, victim counselling and victim support. “The SNB is accusing the people concerned of lying," she says.

In the latest Geldcast update, economist Fabio Canetg talks to Lavoyer and affected bank employees about Barbara Janom Steiner’s statement, and the accusations made against the SNB. Find out more in this episode:

External Content

From stock exchanges and bitcoin to inflation and monetary policy – the Geldcast update features the latest from the world of international finance. Clear and entertaining for everyone who wants to stay up to date. The podcast is hosted by monetary economist and business journalist Fabio CanetgExternal link.

The SWI swissinfo.ch Geldcast Author Fabio Canetg completed his doctorate in monetary policy at the University of Bern and the Toulouse School of Economics. Today he is a lecturer at the University of Bern. As a journalist, he works for SRF Arena, Republik Magazin and SWI swissinfo.ch. He hosts the monetary policy podcast "Geldcast". End of insertion

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative