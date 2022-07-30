Many Swiss cantons restrict fireworks ahead of National Day





Switzerland celebrates National Day on August 1. On that date in 1291, the localities of Uri, Schwyz and Unterwalden forged an alliance pledging to help each other if attacked. Keystone / Anthony Anex

After weeks of heat and drought across Europe, this year's National Day celebrations in Switzerland are marked by the fear of fire.

Many cantons and municipalities have issued bans or restrictions on fireworks and open-air displays, notes Keystoene-SDA in a Saturday report.

Canton Ticino and all the French-speaking cantons have banned the use of pyrotechnic devices such as rockets, fireworks, and firecrackers.

Exceptions have been carved out for official fireworks launched by professionals or in areas designated by the communes and supervised by the fire department.

In the cantons of Vaud and Valais, the authorisations for fireworks sales have been revoked.

Fires have caused a record amount of damage in 2022 in Europe as the continent endured extreme and, in some countries, record-breaking heat.

