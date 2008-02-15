Navigation

Muba trade fair starts

Sport Minister Samuel Schmid has opened Muba, one of Switzerland's leading annual trade fairs.

The Basel-based event's guest country this year is Austria, which is Switzerland's co-host in summer's Euro 2008 football championships.

The ten-day Muba fair showcases products and services arranged according to the themes of lifestyle, health, sport, garden, multimedia and fashion.

Around 1,000 exhibitors are presenting their wares to the public this year.

Continuing the sport theme is the Swiss Football Association, with a special roadshow.


