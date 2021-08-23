SNB chairman in ‘good condition’ after operation

Thomas Jordan has been chairman of the SNB since 2012. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan had to undergo a medical procedure over the weekend and will return to work after a convalescence period, the central bank announced on Monday.

This content was published on August 23, 2021 - 09:22

Keystone-SDA/ds

“The operation was successful and Thomas Jordan is in a good condition,” the SNB said in a statement.

“He will be able to devote himself fully to SNB official business again after the medically recommended recovery period,” it added.

Jordan became chairman of the SNB in 2021 after climbing up through the ranks. Last year, he was reappointed for another term ending in 2027.

SNB Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbrügg and governing board member Andréa Maechler, along with other colleagues, will cover for Jordan in his absence, the bank said.