Swiss finance watchdog names new CEO

The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) has appointed Zurich Insurance Chief Investment Officer Urban Angehrn as its new boss.

This content was published on July 13, 2021 - 15:26

Keystone-SDA/Reuters/FINMA/sb

Angehrn, 56, worked for 14 years at Zurich Insurance. He previously held positions at Winterthur Insurance, Credit Suisse First Boston and JP Morgan. He will take over from Mark Branson, who in March was named president of the German finance regulator BaFin.

The Swiss government has approved the move, FINMA said in a statementExternal link on Tuesday.

Jan Bloechliger will remain as CEO ad interim until Angehrn takes over on November 1, FINMA said.

“FINMA is gaining an experienced leader with broad national and international financial market experience in the insurance, banking and asset management industries,” said Marlene Amstad, Chair of FINMA’s Board of Directors.

Angehrn holds a PhD in mathematics from Harvard University and a Master of Science in theoretical physics from the federal technology institute ETH Zurich.