Swiss firm to rebuild Ukraine glass-making plant

Gostomel was at the centre of the early stage of Russia's invasion - as this picture of its bombed airfield shows. Keystone / Oleg Petrasyuk

Swiss company Vetropack says it will rebuild a destroyed glass bottle making facility in Gostomel, near to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

This content was published on March 18, 2023 minutes

swissinfo.ch/mga

Other language: 1 ( en original) Pусский (ru) Швейцарская стекольная фирма восстановит завод в Украине

The production plant could be running again by the end of this year, company boss Johann Reiter told Swiss public broadcaster SRF.

+ Amid the bombs, Ukraine remains open for business

The Gostomel plant once employed 600 staff, but two-thirds had to be laid off after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The outbreak of war in Ukraine was a different dimension [to the coronavirus pandemic),” said Reiter. “Nobody expected the invasion before February 24, 2022.”

Reiter raised a CHF1 million ($1 million) fund to support former employees. The company, which is based in Bülach, canton Zurich, lost CHF31 million when its factory was destroyed.

Vetropack still managed to realise a profit last year thanks to high demand for glass products from factories in Switzerland, Austria and eastern Europe.

Reiter said production could re-start this year provided the area does not come under attack again.









In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative