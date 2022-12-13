Swiss food giant Nestlé to open new factory in war-torn Ukraine

Nestlé plans to create about 1,500 additional jobs in Ukraine. Keystone/Laurent Gillieron

The Swiss multinational Nestlé says it will invest CHF40 million ($42. million) to launch a new production facility in western Ukraine.

This content was published on December 13, 2022 - 08:33

Reuters news agency/SWI

The world largest food and beverage company is one of very few international companies to announce new investments in Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in February.

A senior Nestlé manager described it as a important move in a challenging situation for Ukraine.

"We aim to create a food and culinary hub, ensuring incremental jobs and serving the needs of Ukrainians and all European citizens with high quality products," said Alessandro Zanelli, Nestlé CEO for the south eastern European markets.

Russia's invasion has wrecked Ukraine's economy, which is projected to shrink by 35% this year, according to estimates by the International Monetary Fund.

In recent weeks power blackouts have spread throughout the country as Russia intensified attacks on Ukrainian power facilities.

Nestle, which already has about 5,800 staff in Ukraine, is planning to add 1,500 new jobs at the new production facility in Smolyhiv in the Volyn region.

