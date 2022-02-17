Swiss president tests positive for Covid-19

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis (right) and Health Minister Alain Berset at the government Covid presser on February 16. Keystone / Anthony Anex

Ignazio Cassis, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, has tested positive for Covid the day national coronavirus restrictions were lifted in Switzerland, the government confirmed on Thursday.

February 17, 2022

Cassis, who is also foreign minister, tested positive following a PCR test on Wednesday afternoon, the government said in a statementExternal link on Thursday.

This was shortly after the government press conference in Bern, when Cassis announced the lifting of most Covid restrictions in Switzerland.

As soon as Cassis learnt the test result, he immediately went into isolation this morning, a statement said.

“Mr Cassis has no symptoms and is in good health. He will continue his work from his home until Sunday. Until then, he will not participate in any planned events and will therefore not attend the Munich Security Conference, which will take place on Friday and Saturday this week,” the government said.

On Wednesday the government announced it would liftExternal link almost all its coronavirus pandemic restrictions as fears waned that a spike in infections, fuelled by the Omicron variant, would overwhelm the healthcare system.

Only the requirement to wear masks on public transport and at healthcare facilities will remain in force.

