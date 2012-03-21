Turnover and profit take off at Zurich airport

This content was published on March 21, 2012 11:19 AM Mar 21, 2012 - 11:19

Zurich airport has reported profit of SFr170.9 million ($188 million) for 2011, an increase on the previous year of 23.4 per cent.

This was down to more passengers and strict cost management, the airport’s owners said on Wednesday.

A total of 24.3 million passengers used the airport last year, up 6.4 per cent on 2010.

Turnover rose to SFr905.4 million, of which SFr579.6 million came from air travel business (up 8.4 per cent) and the rest from non-air travel business (up 2.8 per cent).

The airport said barring extraordinary events, it expected a slightly higher profit for 2012 and passenger numbers were set to increase by around two per cent.

swissinfo.ch and agencies

