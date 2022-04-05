Ukraine war no threat to Swiss banks, says financial watchdog
Switzerland’s financial market supervisor FINMA says the Russian invasion of Ukraine isn’t a wide-scale threat to Swiss financial firms’ business ties to Russia.This content was published on April 5, 2022 - 12:06
FINMAExternal link’s chief executive Urban Angehrn said that, overall, the immediate effects of risks to the financial centre were manageable and Swiss firms’ business relations to Russia were “not insignificant”.
However, Angehrn told a news conference on Tuesday that the war in Ukraine “poses numerous risks for the Swiss financial sector and accentuated risks for individual institutions”.
Angehrn, who took up his post at FINMA in November, said the watchdog was continuing to monitor the situation to see whether the war was having an impact on the financial markets.
FINMA’s president, Marlene Amstad, said the stability of Switzerland’s financial institutions was generally good.
The watchdog conducted 650 investigations and 20 enforcement proceedings last year to impose the financial market law.
It said it dealt with complex cases of money laundering as well as deficiencies in corporate governance.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.