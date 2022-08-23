Zurich airport bounces back to profit after pandemic

Retail and hospitality infrastructure helped drive revenues at Zurich airport. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

Switzerland’s busiest airport has posted a CHF55 million ($57 million) net profit for the first six months of the year as post-pandemic air travel picks up.

This content was published on August 23, 2022 - 12:04

swissinfo.ch/mga

By comparison, Zurich airport made a CHF45 million loss in the corresponding period of 2021, but the newly reported profits still fall well short of the CHF143 million booked in the first six months of 2019.

Income was boosted by increased revenues from retailers and from the airport’s conferencing and hospitality infrastructure, called The Circle.

Passenger numbers passing though the airport recovered to reach 9.1 million between the start of the year and the end of June – some 60% of levels seen during the same period in 2019.

The airport said on Tuesday that it expects 2022 passenger numbers to top 20 million by the year’s end.

Profits at Zurich airport exceeded analysts’ expectations, reports Swiss public broadcaster SRF.

The airport’s positive figures follow the CH67 million operating profit made by Swiss International Air Lines for the first half of this year.

Articles in this story Why Switzerland matters for the tropical forests

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative