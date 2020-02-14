Print See in another language: 1 See in another language: 1 Languages: 1 Chinese (zh)不一样的书 Cultural diversity Baobab Books 'Juju und Jojô, A Story from a Big City,' by Brazilian author Eymard Toledo The cover of Kolibri (hummingbird), Baobab Books' annual list of recommendations, was designed by young Iranian artist Reza Dalvand 'Máttaráhkkás distant journey', the story of the North European Sami people, was written by Norwegian-Sami artist Sissel Horndal 'Out of the sea of milk came the world': eight stories of deities from India illustrated with Indian miniature paintings from the collection of the Museum Rietberg in Zurich From the cover of 'Hello Whale!' by Latvian author Lauris Gundars. The book tells a cross-generational story about a whale 'Sweet Dreams' is a bilingual picture book in German and Georgian by Tatia Nadareischwili 'Rapid rabbit' is a picture book from Tansania by John Kilaka Waterlife is an art picture book from India by Rambharos Jha Galerie mit Buchcovern