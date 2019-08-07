This content was published on August 7, 2019 10:27 AM

The Swiss federal capital Bern is home to nearly 100 foreign embassies and consulates. It also houses missions of autonomous regions like Palestine and Iraqi Kurdistan which are recognised to a greater or lesser extent.

Some of the buildings are beautiful, some not so beautiful, some large and some small, but they all have a story.

Here we take you on a tour of 10 addresses around the diplomatic quarters of the Swiss capital with some of the most striking facades and interesting stories.

List of foreign representations in Switzerland (source: foreign affairs ministry)external link





Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram