federalism

Switzerland is the federal state with the longest experience of co-habitation, and the expertise to advise others.
Until 1848, Switzerland was basically a league of independent states. Alliances, conquests and the Reformation helped shape the Swiss ability to co-exist with four languages and cultures. Switzerland is today the federal state with the longest experience of co-habitation, giving it a certain expertise.
15,000 inhabitants in canton Appenzell Inner Rhodes. This population has its own laws, constitution, parliament and government.
25 countries have a federal political system, home to 40 per cent of the world's population.
