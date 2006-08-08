federalism

This content was published on August 8, 2006 4:54 PM Aug 8, 2006 - 16:54

Switzerland is the federal state with the longest experience of co-habitation, and the expertise to advise others.

Until 1848, Switzerland was basically a league of independent states. Alliances, conquests and the Reformation helped shape the Swiss ability to co-exist with four languages and cultures. Switzerland is today the federal state with the longest experience of co-habitation, giving it a certain expertise.

15,000 inhabitants in canton Appenzell Inner Rhodes. This population has its own laws, constitution, parliament and government.

25 countries have a federal political system, home to 40 per cent of the world's population.

