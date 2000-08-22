Navigation

German light aircraft crashes in Swiss Alps

A German light plane, carrying five people, has crashed in Switzerland. It is not yet known if there were any survivors.

A spokesman for the Swiss civil aviation authorities said the plane came down in the Alps in canton Glarus late on Monday.

A search operation, which was hindered by bad weather on Monday, resumed early on Tuesday. Helicopters are helping in the operation.

The plane - a Cessna 340 - was flying from the Italian coastal region of Liguria to the German city of Stuttgart.

The identity of those on board has not been disclosed.

swissinfo with agencies

