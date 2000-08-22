German light aircraft crashes in Swiss Alps

A spokesman for the Swiss civil aviation authorities said the plane came down in the Alps in canton Glarus late on Monday. A search operation, which was hindered by bad weather on Monday, resumed early on Tuesday. Helicopters are helping in the operation. The plane - a Cessna 340 - was flying from the Italian coastal region of Liguria to the German city of Stuttgart. The identity of those on board has not been disclosed. swissinfo with agencies

