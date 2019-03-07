This content was published on March 7, 2019 10:52 AM

Having fit soldiers is important for the Swiss army – it means fewer injuries and fewer people dropping out. That’s why it has launched an app to get young people ready for military service.

The target group of the sports app “ready #teamarmee”external link is men and women aged 14-18 who want to prepare themselves both physically and mentally for their first basic military training.

Military service is compulsory for Swiss men, optional for Swiss women. It generally lasts from age 18 to 30.

The app was developed by the army and the Federal Office for Sport. Users can choose which army function they want to prepare for, for example tank sapper, and the app will produce specially designed sports programmes, the sports ministry said on Mondayexternal link. Like other fitness apps, ready #teamarmee also offers advice on nutrition and a healthy lifestyle.

The Swiss army app can also be used by civilians, who don’t need to put in a military function but just the type of training they want to do.

The sports programmes have been developed by scientists at the Federal Sports School in Magglingen. The app also includes information on motivation and mental strength drawn up by military psychologists and experts.

The army is hoping for 200,000 downloads in the first year. The app is available in German, French and Italian.

