A plane lands at Zurich Airport, which handled more than two million passengers in November 2017

(© KEYSTONE / CHRISTIAN BEUTLER)

Swiss business hubs like Zurich are more globally accessible than they were a few years ago.

According to the latest “accessibility index” from economic research institute BAK Economicsexternal link in Basel, Zurich has jumped in the rankings from 34 to 28. This is due to improved connections to business hubs in China, India and the United States, says BAK. The index, prepared in cooperation with Zurich Airport, includes 414 cities.

In a report published on Wednesdayexternal link, BAK noted that access to Swiss cities had increased between 2014 and 2016, putting Switzerland above the European average in terms of how easy it is for people to reach its economic centres.

In addition to Zurich, this development benefited the region of Aarau, which also improved by six places to 62, while Basel jumped three slots to 93. Geneva, however, slid in the rankings from 85 to 109.

In contrast to their global accessibility, the continental accessibility of the Swiss locations has decreased, partly on account of weak economic development in Switzerland and central Europe in 2015 and 2016.

In addition, there were longer travel times to Austria, Britain and France. Basel was the only Swiss cantonal capital with better continental accessibility thanks to improved connections to Italy, Poland and Sweden.

