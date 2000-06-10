Hundreds demonstrate against forced repatriation of refugees

This content was published on June 10, 2000 5:43 PM Jun 10, 2000 - 17:43

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Zurich on Saturday in protest at the forced repatriation procedure adopted by the Federal Refugee Office. The demonstrators were carrying placards warning against the repatriation of refugees from war zones.

Among the protestors were many foreigners and their representatives such as Kurds and Exile-Iranians. The demonstration had been organised by the Swiss human rights group "augenauf".



The protest march which started at Zurich's Helviaplatz finished in front of the building of the Federal Refugee Office. There, the protestors also demanded the lifting of the ban on jobs for refugees.



This was also the chief concern of the Iraqi Federation of Refugees which launched their own march with several stages. They intend to demonstrate in Zurich, Lucerne and Bern against the repatriation of Kurds into Iraq.



swissinfo with agencies



