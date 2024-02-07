How we work: quality

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
How do we ensure that our content is correct? Is there censorship at SWI swissinfo.ch? Our editor-in-chief Mark Livingston answers your questions.

SWI swissinfo.ch publishes in ten languages. We asked you what you wanted to know about our work. In this video, editor-in-chief Mark Livingston talks about how we ensure the quality of our content and he responds to criticism.

