How we work: quality

How do we ensure that our content is correct? Is there censorship at SWI swissinfo.ch? Our editor-in-chief Mark Livingston answers your questions.

1 minute

SWI swissinfo.ch publishes in ten languages. We asked you what you wanted to know about our work. In this video, editor-in-chief Mark Livingston talks about how we ensure the quality of our content and he responds to criticism.

Do you have a question about our work? You can ask it here:

More How we work: the JTI certificate This content was published on You, our readers, asked us questions about how we work. In this video, Veronica DeVore explains what the “JTI certificate” stands for. Read more: How we work: the JTI certificate

