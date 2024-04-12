Drug-busting with customs officers at Zurich airport
As more and more cocaine continues to enter Europe, customs officials at Zurich Airport are among those trying to curb the illegal trade. Swiss public television, SRF, spent the day with them to learn more about how they sniff out the addictive drug.
External Content
