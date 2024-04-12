Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Life & Aging

Drug-busting with customs officers at Zurich airport

As more and more cocaine continues to enter Europe, customs officials at Zurich Airport are among those trying to curb the illegal trade. Swiss public television, SRF, spent the day with them to learn more about how they sniff out the addictive drug.

This content was published on
1 minute
