The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
Swiss Film Selection

The Swiss Miracle: Love

Series The Swiss Miracle, Episode 2:

How do you make a Swiss woman laugh? Ask her whether Swiss men are good lovers, apparently. In the second of an eight-part weekly series on the Swiss identity, we take a light-hearted look at the evolution of love, sex and relationships in Switzerland between the 1960s and the 1990s.

This content was published on
1 minute
RTS/ts

The Swiss Miracle, presented by Martina Chyba, takes a humorous stroll through the archives of Swiss public television, RTS. The eight issues under the microscope are fashion, love, food, cleanliness, nature, tranquillity, humour and money.

In this episode we discover what couples used to learn in marriage preparation classes (women, get those cook books out) and why the Swiss find it so hard to say “I love you” – “wild romanticism isn’t our cup of tea”. Or as someone else put it, banking secrecy might have been taken away from us, but we’re hanging on to emotional secrecy.  

There’s also the art of chatting someone up Eighties style, and the difficulty of finding a partner in the 1970s if you were gay, or “homophile”, as the Swiss apparently used to say.

Bearing in mind that women didn’t get the vote in Switzerland until 1971, the archive footage contains many social attitudes “of their time”, i.e. jaw-droppingly sexist.

(Subtitles translated from French to English by SWISS TXT)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Aylin Elçi

How are mental illnesses treated in your country? 

In Switzerland more people are being referred to electrical therapies or psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. Are there similar approaches where you live?

Join the discussion
2 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
31 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

Living longer: What do you think about the longevity trend?

The longevity market is booming thanks in part to advances in the science of ageing. What do you think of the idea of significantly extending human lifespan?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

More

Is Switzerland really a land of sex and love?

This content was published on But some experts have doubts about whether the report reveals what is really going on between the sheets in Switzerland. The first part of the Sexual Wellbeing Global Survey, by condom maker Durex, was released earlier this week. The online survey questioned more than 26,000 adults of all orientations in 26 countries about their sexual…

Read more: Is Switzerland really a land of sex and love?
Internet cafe

More

Swiss warned against online love traps 

This content was published on Switzerland’s police and crime prevention agency on Thursday launched a campaign warning the public against fraudulent love on the internet. The country documented more than 16,000 online love scams in 2018.  The campaign offers advice on how to recognise and deal with a “love scam”.   How do love scams work?  Fake profiles are created on social media and platforms…

Read more: Swiss warned against online love traps 

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR