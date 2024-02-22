A call for safer ski slopes in Switzerland
Should skiers be fined for tearing down Swiss mountain slopes at breakneck speeds?
Every year, some 60,000 people get hurt skiing, costing CHF600 million ($676 million) in treatment bills. An accident insurance expert has been out and about, warning them to slow down.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.