Training workshop for street children, in Elbasan, Albania, 2004.

Young man with amputated leg in Inbaminga, Mozambique, 1993

Drawing water from a well in Mali, 1994.

Bila Tservka model prison in Ukraine, supported by the SDC, 2005.

Looking for recyclable military material in Hué, Vietnam.

This content was published on March 16, 2011 9:38 PM Mar 16, 2011 - 21:38

Switzerland works to improve prospects for people all over the world.

Since 1961 Swiss development cooperation works in areas including climate change, food security and environmental hazards.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.