Assisted suicide in Basel

  • 1.42pm. Time to leave for the meeting at the lifecircle apartment. Yoshi spent his final days in this Basel hotel. Ester Unterfinger/swissinfo.ch
  • The cushion with the inscription "Life is more beautiful with family" welcomes Yoshi and his parents. Sometimes people who want to die decide to change their minds at the last moment and return home with their families. Ester Unterfinger/swissinfo.ch
  • This is the bed in which Yoshi will end his life. Ester Unterfinger/swissinfo.ch
  • 2.30pm. Doctor Erika Preisig explains to Yoshi the documents he needs to complete. After he signs them he drinks a glass of water. Ester Unterfinger/swissinfo.ch
  • 2.45pm. “Can I take my shoes off?" Yoshi lies down on a bed. He is exhausted. swissinfo.ch
  • 2.50pm. Dr Preisig inserts an IV line in Yoshi's right hand. Ester Unterfinger/swissinfo.ch
  • 2.55pm. Yoshi practises opening the drip. Ester Unterfinger/swissinfo.ch
  • 2.56pm. A fatal dose of sedative is poured into the drip. Ester Unterfinger/swissinfo.ch
  • 2.56pm A lifecircle worker films the process. A copy of the video will be given to the police as proof. Ester Unterfinger/swissinfo.ch
  • 3:00pm. "Ok, then I'm off.” Yoshi opens the valve of the drip. Ester Unterfinger/swissinfo.ch
  • Yoshi’s father and mother are with him. Ester Unterfinger/swissinfo.ch
  • 3.06pm. Erika Preisig tells Yoshi's parents that he is dead. Ester Unterfinger/swissinfo.ch
  • 3.13pm. The doctor opens Yoshi's window to let his soul go out. Ester Unterfinger/swissinfo.ch
  • 3.58pm. Two Basel police officers check Yoshi's documents. Ester Unterfinger/swissinfo.ch
  • 5.00pm. Yoshi is dead. The doctor places a flower in his hand. Ester Unterfinger/swissinfo.ch
