Climate law: Switzerland's energy transition goes to a national vote

The Swiss go to the polls on June 18 to decide on the new climate law. The plan calls for Switzerland to accelerate the transition to renewable energies and reduce its net greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050.

This content was published on May 29, 2023

The new law was accepted by parliament in September 2022. It stipulates that Switzerland must achieve a net zero emissions balance (climate neutrality) by 2050. This means that Switzerland must not emit more greenhouse gases than it absorbs via natural carbon sinks, such as forests, or technical means (CO2 capture and removal technologies).

However, this new law faces opposition from the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, the largest national political party, which successfully launched a referendum. The People's Party describes this new law as an “electricity sinkhole” and harmful to the economy and the population. The party argues that achieving climate neutrality by 2050 effectively means banning petrol, diesel, heating oil and gas.

In parliament, the text, which acts as a counter-project to the Glacier Initiative, was supported by all the other major parties. In their view, the climate law will allow Switzerland to free itself from fossil fuels and benefit from greater energy independence. Investments in innovative technologies and processes will also create jobs, say parties supporting the new law.