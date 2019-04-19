Last year there were over 70 young storks in Uznach, canton St Gallen in north east Switzerland. Tourists and the local stork association are pleased, but some residents are annoyed about the bird droppings on their roofs and cars. Nowadays, many of these storks have become accustomed to being fed, and don't migrate as normal for the winter. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)
Does my beak look big in this? Storks opt for easy life, not long flights
Last year there were over 70 young storks in Uznach, canton St Gallen in north east Switzerland. Tourists and the local stork association are pleased, but some residents are annoyed about the bird droppings on their roofs and cars. Nowadays, many of these storks have become accustomed to being fed, and don't migrate as normal for the winter. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)