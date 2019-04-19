Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Climate

Does my beak look big in this? Storks opt for easy life, not long flights

Last year there were over 70 young storks in Uznach, canton St Gallen in north east Switzerland. Tourists and the local stork association are pleased, but some residents are annoyed about the bird droppings on their roofs and cars. Nowadays, many of these storks have become accustomed to being fed, and don't migrate as normal for the winter. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.








Click here to see more newsletters