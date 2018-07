This content was published on July 28, 2018 10:00 AM Jul 28, 2018 - 10:00

At the foot of the Oberalp pass in southeastern Switzerland, a project is currently underway to preserve biodiversity. Over the next few months, itinerant goats will help clear abandoned alpine pastures from encroaching shrubs and trees. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!