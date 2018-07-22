This content was published on July 22, 2018 10:00 AM Jul 22, 2018 - 10:00

It's an idea that has caught on in smaller Swiss communities: sprightly seniors assist the elderly who are less able than they are with daily chores. In return the hours they invest are credited to their accounts which they can draw on when they too need help. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)



