It's an idea that has caught on in smaller Swiss communities: sprightly seniors assist the elderly who are less able than they are with daily chores. In return the hours they invest are credited to their accounts which they can draw on when they too need help. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)
KISS savings plan Pensioners give their time to get time back
