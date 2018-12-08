This content was published on December 8, 2018 11:00 AM

Companies and aid organisations are increasingly sponsoring teaching materials in Swiss public schools, but not everyone is happy about it.

In several cantons, conservative-right political parties have submitted complaints to the authorities as they are concerned about the neutrality of teaching materials.

The German-speaking Federation of Swiss Teachersexternal link (LCH) has also urged caution. Particularly problematic are company logos or products on class worksheets, it told a report by Swiss public television, SRF. external link

Companies maintain that their teaching materials are neutral and that they are not targeting pupils for advertising purposes.

Supplementary lessons, as offered by third parties such as telecoms giant Swisscom or Swiss army knife maker Victorinox, are not subject to the same checks as normal school classes. That’s why the Federation of Swiss Teachers has drawn up a voluntary charter, setting out rules for these teaching materials. More than 40 companies and organisations have signed up so far.

