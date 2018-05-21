The River Rhone has suffered from mercury pollution dating from the 1970s. Now researchers at Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL) have discovered a way to rid water of heavy metals. The method could also help purifying water in developing countries. (RTS/swissinfo.ch)
Purifying polluted water A revolutionary discovery at EPFL
