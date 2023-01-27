Switzerland says sorry! The Chicken Dance of neutrality
In our satirical video format, comedian Patrick Karpiczenko apologises for Switzerland’s transgressions - this time for its stance on neutrality and how it has enabled a cosy relationship with autocrats.This content was published on January 27, 2023 - 13:29
What does neutrality even mean? Where does the world famous "chicken dance" come from? And why is Switzerland to blame? In our video we take a close look at the history of the famed Swiss neutrality and the diplomacy attached to it - and as always we have a reason to apologise!
If you want to know more about Switzerland’s "good offices" and its history of neutrality, check out some of our sources:
💫 "Switzerland as a mediator – the successes and failures"
💫 Official information about Switzerland’s good officesExternal link
💫 "Iranian protests test Switzerland's special status with IranExternal link"
💫 "At least 58 Iranian children reportedly killed since anti-regime protests began" External link
Or check out our focus page on Swiss neutrality:
Suggestions for things Switzerland should apologise for?
Send them to sorry@karpi.international
"Switzerland Says Sorry" is written, performed and produced by Swiss comedian Karpi; Music by artlist.io;
Produced by Apéro Film in 2023 for Swissinfo; Thanks to Natascha Beller
