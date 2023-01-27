Switzerland says sorry! The Chicken Dance of neutrality

In our satirical video format, comedian Patrick Karpiczenko apologises for Switzerland’s transgressions - this time for its stance on neutrality and how it has enabled a cosy relationship with autocrats.

What does neutrality even mean? Where does the world famous "chicken dance" come from? And why is Switzerland to blame? In our video we take a close look at the history of the famed Swiss neutrality and the diplomacy attached to it - and as always we have a reason to apologise!

