The palace at the centre of world peace

Thomas Kern was born in Switzerland in 1965. Trained as a photographer in Zürich, he started working as a photojournalist in 1989. He was a founder of the Swiss photographers agency Lookat Photos in 1990. Thomas Kern has won twice a World Press Award and has been awarded several Swiss national scholarships. His work has been widely exhibited and it is represented in various collections.
The foundations of international law were laid during the two world wars that ravaged the first half of the 20th century. The League of Nations, founded 100 years ago, put down the initial groundwork. This was followed by its successor, the United Nations, which turned 75 this year. It took on the role with European powers exhausted by war.
But the UN can only act within the limits set by its 192 member states, especially the most powerful ones. In this regard, the progress agreed between nations has been quite remarkable. Whether it is the recognition of refugee status and an agency to help them, international conventions encouraging greater respect for human rights, technical standards established in the field of telecommunications or intellectual property rights, the UN has enabled countries to come together around many different issues.
These accomplishments cannot be taken for granted, as shown by the renewed tensions between global powers in a today's multipolar world. But as every country is a member of the UN, and civil society is given an important role, the global body remains a key institution to try to resolve the balance of powers between member states.