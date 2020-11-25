The Swiss teachers who give lessons outdoors

As the pandemic continues, should children be taught outside to minimise risk of infection?

The Danes think it’s a good idea. 20% of their schools have opted for open-air education. Now it’s starting to catch on in French-speaking Switzerland too where teachers learn all about it at special courses.

Switzerland has no plans to follow neighbouring Austria in closing all schools to curb coronavirus cases. The Swiss authorities believe children are not drivers of the pandemic, although research on this is divided.

In any case, teaching children in the forest not only has health benefits, according to their educators. They say it also nurtures concentration, cooperation, reflection and communication between the students. Swiss public television, RTS, filmed some outdoor lessons in Neuchâtel and Geneva.