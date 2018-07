This content was published on July 26, 2018 5:00 PM Jul 26, 2018 - 17:00

Katharina spent her childhood in the Central American jungle as a member of the Lichtoase" sect, until she finally managed to leave aged 20.

In "True Talk" she speaks openly about "mind hacking" and abuse within the sect. She says, "Often sects are harmless at first sight, but become destructive, exploiting their members and pressuring them to stay."



