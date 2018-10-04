This content was published on October 4, 2018 5:00 PM Oct 4, 2018 - 17:00

"True Talk" puts people in front of the camera who are fighting prejudice or discrimination. They answer questions that nobody would normally dare to ask directly.

Anne-Sophie Keller is 27 years old and an ardent feminist. She says, because she has often been at a disadvantage in her life due to her gender. In "True Talk", she explains why feminism is far from being an outdated practice, and which prejudices she faces on a daily basis.

"I didn't have this one traumatic key moment," Anne-Sophie says. "It was rather small things that made me a feminist. That includes breast grabbing in nightclubs, unwanted office nicknames or arrogant bosses who want to explain the world to you, and - let's be honest - what woman doesn't recognise situations like that?"

Anne-Sophie thinks there is still a lot to be done. "Above all, men - also in Switzerland - must finally realise that we women are still de facto second-class citizens." But she also sees that women have a duty: "We often have too little courage to stand up for our rights and demand equal treatment and appreciation. We all, women and men, need to abolish stereotypes".

