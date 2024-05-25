Autumn resumption for Gotthard rail service is confirmed

Seven kilometres of track were damaged by the train derailment. KEYSTONE/© Ti-Press

Trains should be able to run again from September in the western tube of the Gotthard Base Tunnel in Switzerland, which was badly damaged in a derailment in August 2023.

However, there is currently no exact date for the tunnel to be fully operational.

+ Why is the Gotthard Base Tunnel so important?

Swiss Federal Railways announced this on Friday at a media conference at the Faido multifunctional station. A freight train derailed there on August 10, 2023. The track was severely damaged over a length of seven kilometres and the track change gate.

The track systems have been renewed, said Tom Gut from SBB Infrastructure. The new track change gate is currently being installed.

A derailed freight car had partially broken through the gate that separates the two tunnel tubes. A temporary gate currently separates the tunnel tubes. The gate is primarily important for fire protection. It is only opened in cases where a train must change from one tube to the other.

Work on the lane change gate is expected to be completed by mid-June. The repaired tunnel will then be put through its paces with test runs. After the Federal Office of Transport has approved the facility, a trial run will follow before the official commissioning, in which commercial trains will also be used.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

