Slovenia’s role in the global pharmaceutical supply chain
Switzerland’s becoming increasingly dependent on Slovenia’s pharmaceutical industries. For decades, Novartis and Sandoz have been investing large sums of money into the Balkan nation, turning into a key partner for development and manufacturing of both innovative and copycat drugs.
Swiss pharma’s big bet on Slovenia
This content was published on
As Swiss companies Novartis and Sandoz shift to complex, expensive medicine, they are increasingly dependent on the tiny Balkan nation of Slovenia.
